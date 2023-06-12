‘Empowering Older Adults’ Event coming to Marietta

Empowering Older Adults Flyer
Empowering Older Adults Flyer(Washington County Adult Protective Services)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – With Elder Abuse Awareness Month in June, the Washington County Adult Protective Services (WCAPS) has organized an event to help seniors.

Empowering Older Adults will provide a wealth of resources and information that can improve the quality of life of seniors, according to WCAPS.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Empowering Older Adults is made for seniors seeking to support themselves and family members or friends looking to gather knowledge and resources.

Attendees can expect face-to-face engagement, comprehensive information, and a complimentary lunch.

Call 740-434-0738 to register for this event.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg Pride Fest 2023
Parkersburg Pride hosts their fifth Pride Fest in City Park
The American Countess Riverboat arrived in Huntington around 11 a.m. Friday.
American Countess stops in Marietta on it’s way to Pittsburgh
Vehicle on I-77 goes over guardrail
Festival-goers experience "dino-roar" up close.
Coolville celebrates founder’s day
Alan Leslie Klein
Former Mister Bee Potato Chip Company president passes away

Latest News

A fiddler with two accompanists
MSACF seeks fiddlers for contest
File Photo
TEAS Testing dates for Wood County Technical Center nursing program
THE TOSS AROUND: DAVID PARSONS
Grant funding awarded to Parkersburg facility to help with recovery