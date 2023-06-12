‘Empowering Older Adults’ Event coming to Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – With Elder Abuse Awareness Month in June, the Washington County Adult Protective Services (WCAPS) has organized an event to help seniors.

Empowering Older Adults will provide a wealth of resources and information that can improve the quality of life of seniors, according to WCAPS.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Empowering Older Adults is made for seniors seeking to support themselves and family members or friends looking to gather knowledge and resources.

Attendees can expect face-to-face engagement, comprehensive information, and a complimentary lunch.

Call 740-434-0738 to register for this event.

