‘Empowering Older Adults’ Event coming to Marietta
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – With Elder Abuse Awareness Month in June, the Washington County Adult Protective Services (WCAPS) has organized an event to help seniors.
Empowering Older Adults will provide a wealth of resources and information that can improve the quality of life of seniors, according to WCAPS.
The event will take place on Thursday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Empowering Older Adults is made for seniors seeking to support themselves and family members or friends looking to gather knowledge and resources.
Attendees can expect face-to-face engagement, comprehensive information, and a complimentary lunch.
Call 740-434-0738 to register for this event.
