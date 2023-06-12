Grant funding awarded to Parkersburg facility to help with recovery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Federal funding will be coming to Parkersburg to help with substance abuse.

According to a statement from U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced the a grant award for Westbrook Health Services for $545,000.

The funding is part of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Grant Program. The funding for Westbrook Health Services is for support implementing community-based programs that help substance use disorder health services.

Additionally, West Virginia University received $768,000 for a High Obesity Program and $228,000 for Oral Diseases and Disorders Research.

