Memorial Day to Labor Day is deemed the “100 deadliest days”

From Memorial day to Labor day teen crashes increase across the country
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

According to previous research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, new teen drivers ages 16-17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

Speed and nighttime driving are significant factors contributing towards the number of crashes and fatalities involving teen drivers during the 100 Deadliest Days. According to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

  • Data show a 22 percent increase in the average number of nighttime crashes per day involving teen drivers during the 100 Deadliest Days compared to the rest of the year
  • 30 percent of all motor vehicle deaths involving a teen driver were speed-related

36 percent of all motor vehicle fatalities involving teen drivers occurred between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Sgt. Eric Knowlton of the OSHP gives suggestions to teens on safe driving throughout the summer.

“We just ask everybody to drive defensively and make sure they’re paying attention to the roadway, not their cellphones, not distractions that could be in vehicles. Just make sure they watch their speed and drive sober,” Knowlton said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle on I-77 goes over guardrail
Marietta issues water boil advisory
Alan Leslie Klein
Former Mister Bee Potato Chip Company president passes away
Shelly Winans, River & Rails Bass Festival Treasurer
40th annual River and Rails Bass Festival is this weekend
Blake William Linkous
Teen strangled in Myrtle Beach-area hotel; Ohio teen charged

Latest News

Elevate Wellness Vienna opens new location
Elevate Wellness Vienna opens new location
The American Countess Riverboat arrived in Huntington around 11 a.m. Friday.
American Countess stops in Marietta on it’s way to Pittsburgh
Parkersburg Pride Fest 2023
Parkersburg Pride hosts their fifth Pride Fest in City Park
Festival-goers experience "dino-roar" up close.
Coolville celebrates founder’s day