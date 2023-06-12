MSACF seeks fiddlers for contest

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Mountain State Art & Craft Fair (MSACF) is seeking fiddle players.

The fiddlers will participate in a contest on Sunday, July 2, from 1-4 p.m.

The fiddle contest is divided into kids and adult categories.

People ages 16 and older will be in the adult contest, and people ages 15 and under will be in the kids.

Contestants must play two separate songs and have no more than two accompanists.

No electric instruments are permitted.

Prizes are available to the top three adult and kids contest finishers, according to the MSACF.

Judging will be based on intonation, timing, difficulty, technique, and music selection.

More information is available online at www.msacf.com, by phone at 304-372-FAIR (3247), or by email at msacf@outlook.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.