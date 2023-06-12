Obituary: Allman, Charles Richard

Charles Richard Allman, 66, of Davisville, West Virginia passed away on June 6, 2023.

Charles was born to mother Mamie Cora Allman and father Jerry Earnest Allman in West Union, West Virginia.

Some of his favorite hobbies included fishing and hunting and he was in the Reserves.

He was survived by his spouse, Betty Powers and his daughter Lacey Allman (Matthew Deaner) and his grandson Clayton Jones. Charles was also survived by his three sisters, Ernestine Griswold, June Blake, and Patty Leggett. He was proceeded in death by his mother Mamie Cora, his father Jerry Ernest, and his brother Jim McKinney.

No memorial services will be held, however, the family will be gathering to scatter his ashes at the family’s farm.

