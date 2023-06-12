Obituary: Buffington, Edward Eugene Sr.
Edward Eugene (Gene) Buffington Sr. 82, of Parkersburg, passed away June 10, 2023, at Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of Parkersburg. He was born December 31, 1940, in Bellville West Virginia, a son of the late Howard Edward and Doris Elizabeth Dernberger Buffington.
Gene was a 1959 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He retired from E. I. Dupont in 1998 after 32 years of service as a mechanic. He was formerly employed by Wharton Roofing Company for seven years. He worked part-time for Dernberger Ford Tractor and was recognized locally for his rebuilding of tractors.
Gene is survived by two daughters, Marianna Miller (Donnie), and Crystal Buck (Larry) all of Belpre; two sons, Edward Buffington (Kimberly) of Waverly West Virginia, and Perry Buffington (Mandy) of Parkersburg; Two sisters, Peggy Wiggins (Mike) and Joyce Ault, all of Parkersburg; one brother, Gary Buffington (Karen) of Donna, Texas; four granddaughters, Kerri, Angie, Aubrey and Faith; five grandsons, D. J., Chad, Ryan, Perry Jr., and Zach; several great-grandchildren; a special niece, Tracy Wiggins; several other nieces and nephews; two very special friends, Charlie Smith and Paul Simmons; and a special grand-dog Aurora.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Jean Allman Buffington; one son, Joseph Hurst; and a sister, Carolyn Snyder.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 11 am at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, Parkersburg, with Pastors Loyd Winans and Jerry Sowders officiating.
Entombment will be at Sunset Mausoleum. Visitation will be 2-4, 6-8pm Wednesday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home.
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Buffington family.
