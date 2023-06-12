Obituary: George, Joan

Joan George
Joan George(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Joan George, 73 of Vienna,WV passed away into Jesus’ loving arms on June 3, 2023 at Camden Clark hospital. She was the daughter of the late Caudill and Nona Mae Shumaker.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters, Joanne Burroughs, Mary Pack, and Francis Pack and two brothers, Johnny Caudill and Cloyce (Junior) Pack.  A special aunt Dorothy Hincher.She is survived by two sons.  Christopher George of Dixfield, Maine. Bert Wesley George (Jody) of Bridgeport, Ohio. Three grandchildren Ali Jones (Zach) of Parkersburg WV, Dalton George of Bridgeport OH and Remington George of Dixfield Maine. Three great grandchildren. Two brothers Jerry Cauill and Charles Chumley. Four sisters, Pat Karbowski, Margaret Pack, Carol Sabbio and April Lashley.  A special cousin Linda Hincher Slate. Several nieces and nephews.

Joan worked part time as a furniture sales consultant at Elder-Beerman. But her true passion was social work. She was a case manager at Tri-County Mental Health and WV Department of Health and Human Resources in Child Protective Services. She dedicated her life to helping the less fortunate, especially the children.

A celebration of life will be announced in the near future.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg Pride Fest 2023
Parkersburg Pride hosts their fifth Pride Fest in City Park
Vehicle on I-77 goes over guardrail
The American Countess Riverboat arrived in Huntington around 11 a.m. Friday.
American Countess stops in Marietta on it’s way to Pittsburgh
Festival-goers experience "dino-roar" up close.
Coolville celebrates founder’s day
Alan Leslie Klein
Former Mister Bee Potato Chip Company president passes away

Latest News

Obituary: Malone, Winifred Judith
Obituary: Crockett, Linwood Charles III
Travis J. Parsons
Obituary: Parsons, Travis J.
Greta Jane Yoho
Obituary: Yoho, Greta Jane