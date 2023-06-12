Obituary: George, Joan

Joan George, 73 of Vienna,WV passed away into Jesus’ loving arms on June 3, 2023 at Camden Clark hospital. She was the daughter of the late Caudill and Nona Mae Shumaker.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters, Joanne Burroughs, Mary Pack, and Francis Pack and two brothers, Johnny Caudill and Cloyce (Junior) Pack. A special aunt Dorothy Hincher.She is survived by two sons. Christopher George of Dixfield, Maine. Bert Wesley George (Jody) of Bridgeport, Ohio. Three grandchildren Ali Jones (Zach) of Parkersburg WV, Dalton George of Bridgeport OH and Remington George of Dixfield Maine. Three great grandchildren. Two brothers Jerry Cauill and Charles Chumley. Four sisters, Pat Karbowski, Margaret Pack, Carol Sabbio and April Lashley. A special cousin Linda Hincher Slate. Several nieces and nephews.

Joan worked part time as a furniture sales consultant at Elder-Beerman. But her true passion was social work. She was a case manager at Tri-County Mental Health and WV Department of Health and Human Resources in Child Protective Services. She dedicated her life to helping the less fortunate, especially the children.

A celebration of life will be announced in the near future.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

