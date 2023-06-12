Obituary: Gerken, Dale Edward

Dale Edward Gerken, 90, formerly of Whipple, Ohio, died on Saturday, June 10, 2023 in Poland, Ohio. He was born on March 7, 1933 in Marietta, Ohio to John and Bertha Biehl Gerken.

He was a graduate of Marietta High School, class of 1951. Dale was a self employed dairy farmer for all of his life, and was a part time bus driver. He was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption and the Washington County Farm Bureau. Dale enjoyed farming, tractor pulling, watching NASCAR, riding his four wheeler and spending time with his family.

He is survived by six children, Joseph Gerken (Marie), Jennifer Matz (Joel), Robert Gerken, Kenneth Gerken (Marsha), Terry Gerken (Lori) and Kathie Griffith (Robert); grandchildren, Jody, Kelly, Joshua, Brandi, Keelan, Amanda, Zach, Ryan, Katelyn, Justin, William, Thomas, Sophie and Isaac; many great grandchildren; sister in law, Carolyn Arnold; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Arnold Gerken, whom he married on November 14, 1959; grandsons, Michael and Tyler Gerken; five siblings, Nora Rutter, Dora Weppler, Edith Whetstone, Howard Gerken and Hayward Gerken.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell celebrating. Entombment will follow in East Lawn Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to Noon at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

Donations may be made in his memory to The Basilica, c/o The Marietta Community Foundation, 100 Putnam St. Marietta, Ohio 45750, www.mariettacommunityfoundation.org or to the Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514, www.hospiceofthevalley.com.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Dale’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

