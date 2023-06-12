Obituary: Martin, Virginia “Ellen”

Virginia “Ellen” Martin age 86, of Caldwell, OH passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 at her home. She was born October 11, 1936 in Marietta, OH a daughter of the late John Parker and Lottie Opal Morrison Crum.

She was a member of the Crum Ridge Church of Christ. Following high school Ellen attended a business college in Cambridge, OH before working for a family-owned feed store until she married the love of her life Zaile. She was a 4-H Advisor for many years and a member of the Ohio Valley Stepping Stones. She enjoyed being a homemaker, quilting, sewing, and gardening.

In addition to her parents, Ellen is preceded in death by her husband Zaile Gaylord Martin, whom she married April 15, 1959 and who passed away April 6, 1998; a son Stephen Gaylord Martin; siblings John Carlos Crum, Marlee Crum, and Vernon Crum.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, daughter Valerie (Ronald) Blair of Lower Salem, OH and their son Andrew Blair; son Reggie (Lori) Martin of Caldwell, and their children Montana (Fiancé Austin Lee) Martin and Kenneth Martin; daughter-in-law Barb Martin of Caldwell and her children Kristen (Scott) Stritz, their children Addison and Mason; Kindra (Thomas) Moore, their children Sophie and Skylar; siblings Eva Bettinger and Larry Crum both of Caldwell. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Evang. Darren Brown officiating. Burial will follow and she will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Crum Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Ellen’s Memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814 or the Paws Inc Humane Society of Noble County, PO Box #4, Caldwell, OH 43724. Please join us in remembering Ellen by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.