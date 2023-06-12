Obituary: Mowery, Mary Lou

Mary Lou Mowery
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 12, 2023
Mary Lou Mowery, 84, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Friday, June 9, 2023 at Stonerise – Eagle Pointe Healthcare Center. She was born January 14, 1939 in Waverly, WV, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Riser Coss.

Mary is survived by her son, Larry Eden; granddaughter, Sylvia Eden; great-grandchildren, Brody Kasun (Mark and Stacey), Aubree Cottrell, Owen Cottrell; two sisters, Margie McConnell and Lula Parker; two brothers, John and David Coss; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Randy Eden; four sisters, JoAnn Campbell, Shirley Cornell, Lillian Coss, and Adath DeMoss; two brothers, Jim and Eugene Coss.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Interment will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. is honored to serve the family.

