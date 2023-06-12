Obituary: Parsons, Travis J.

Travis Jay Parsons, 43, passed into his next life peacefully while sleeping in his Marietta, OH home on Thursday June 8th, 2023. Travis was a 1998 graduate of Parkersburg High School as well as WVUP, where he earned an Associate Degree in Physics. Prior to moving to Marietta, Travis lived 42 years in Vienna, WV, where he loved to walk and ride his bike.

Travis is survived by his loving wife Fallen Parsons (Brubaker), his stepdaughter Sydney, his mother Virginia Parson of Vienna and his sister Tanya Parsons of Parkersburg. He was proceeded in death by his father Randall Parsons, grandparents Marie Scott as well as Dana and Faye Mollohan.

Travis had an array of passions in his life. He loved spending time with his wife Fallen and stepdaughter Sydney, he loved going on adventures, finding unique foods, and interesting places to visit. He also had a passion for Judo. Through hard work and dedication, he earned a third-degree brown belt, and maintained a love of the sport even though his physical health kept him from competing. Travis was an avid fisherman, and spent countless hours fishing alongside his late father, Randall.

Travis was an avid collector of superhero comics, loved Stars Wars and anything baby Yoda, and had a strong passion for video gaming. He was a collector of heavy metal vinyl records, and loved cooking and baking, often making special dishes for his wife to try. He loved traveling to new places, always looking for a new Herbalife store, donut shop or ice cream parlor.

His childlike innocence and uniqueness were always his best qualities. Travis could find joy in the simplest things, and he was comfortable being his goofy self. He will be remembered by many friends and family as being unique, intelligent, funny, creative and one of the most loving and compassionate humans we’ve ever known.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Wendy Lowe officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. and 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

