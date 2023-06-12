Obituary: Pomroy, Charles E. Jr.

Charles E. Pomroy, Jr. 72, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 30, 1950 in Parkersburg, WV, to Charles Evan and Freda Belle Shepherd Pomroy.

Charles received his Masters in Education from Marietta College. He was an English teacher for over 47 years at Washington County Career Center and Parkersburg Catholic High School. He was a published author, writing poetry and dabbled in some woodworking. Charles has long been a Christian associated with Southern Baptist denomination.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene L. Treadway Pomroy, whom he married on August 18, 1973; two sons, Nathan (Dany) and Mark (Sarah); seven granddaughters, Carrie Ramage, Courtney Floyd Rankin, Natalie, Paige, Hannah, Jayla and Charlotte; brother Mike; sister Sue; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

His celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the BARLOW CHAPEL OF CAWLEY & PEOPLES FUNERAL HOMES, conducted by his sons. Burial will follow in Barlow Central Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Pomroy family

