Obituary: Watson, Daniel Ray

Daniel Ray Watson, 79, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023 at his residence. He was born January 16, 1944 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Donald Ray Watson and Mildred Madelyn Cross Watson.

Daniel retired from “Watsons Personal Care Home” in Vienna, WV as the owner/operator. He enjoyed music, singing, playing guitar, sightseeing, and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters, nieces and nephews.

Daniel is survived by two daughters, Tammy Waggoner (Chuck) and Lena Wilson both of Parkersburg, WV; a son, Kevin McConnell of Washington, WV; two brothers, Terry Watson of Coolville, OH and Steve Watson (Angie) of Reedsville, OH; two sisters, Linda Ward of Coolville, OH and Connie Watson of Belpre, OH; three grandchildren, Amanda Wilson, Kylie Adams (Danny), Myla Waggoner; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Daniel is preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Mae Watson; a daughter, Virginia Watson; three sisters, Nancy Brown, Patricia Miller, Donna Gearhart; three brothers, Ronnie, Mike, and Roger Watson.

Funeral services are pending at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Watson family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.