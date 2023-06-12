Obituary: Wingrove, Sharon A.

Sharon A. Wingrove, 79, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Eagle Pointe Healthcare Center – Stonerise. She was born September 12, 1943 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Albert and Nellie (Atkinson) Tuttle.

She loved animals, flowers, and fishing.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Sherri L. Brownrigg (John); three grandchildren, Jeffrey Christopher (Katie), Elisha Christopher, Robert W. Christopher and his dog Bruno, whom Sharon loved dearly; seven great-grandchildren, Harmony Smith, Alyiah Flinn, Calista Christopher, Ryleigh Bills, Destani Lauric, Michael Lauric, Kruze Christopher; and one great-great grandchild, Elygha Holbert.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by four sisters, Helen Hoce, Irene Hoce Starcher, Mary Hoce Nolan, Betty Hoce Wallace; and three brothers, Douglas Ray Tuttle, William “Bill” Tuttle, and Albert Jr. Tuttle.

While Sharon had many caretakers at Eagle Pointe, the family would like to especially thank Carole Cooper, Nikki Little, Nurse Larry, and Tyler, CNA.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Pettyville Christian Church.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Pike St. is honored to serve the family.

