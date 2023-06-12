Obituary: Yoho, Greta Jane

Greta Jane Yoho
Greta Jane Yoho(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Greta Jane Yoho (Bargeloh), 88, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 at her residence. She was born July 17, 1934 in Gilmer Co., WV, a daughter of the late Noah Cottrell and Fronia Jones Cottrell.

Greta was a homemaker, she enjoyed travelling, church activities, and previously volunteering at Parkersburg Christian School.

Greta is survived by a son, John Bailey of Belpre, OH; three daughters, Judy Cotton of Belpre, OH, Barbara Ball of Belpre, OH, Eva J. Martin (Bruce) of Washington, WV; six sisters; five brothers; 14 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Greta was preceded in death by her first husband, Denver Bailey; second husband, Dale Yoho; third husband, Cilfford E. Bargeloh; three sons, Dennis, Beldon, and Randy Bailey; two brothers; two sisters.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Glen McBride officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will take place 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Yoho (Bargeloh) family.

