TEAS Testing dates for Wood County Technical Center nursing program

By Carrie Rose
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Technical Center will offer the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) beginning this week.

The TEAS is the pre-entrance test for the Wood County Technical Center practical nursing program.

Upcoming test dates and times begin on june 13 and go through june 19. There is a $70 fee to take the test.

Upcoming test dates are:

June 13, 2023, 4:30 p.m.

June 15, 2023, 4:30 p.m.

June 16, 2023, 9:00 a.m.

June 16, 2023, 4:00 p.m.

June 19, 2023, 9:00 a.m.

Pre-registration is required. Contact Katrina Reed via email at knreed@k12.wv.us or by phone at 1-304-420-9501 Option #3. The cost of the exam is $70.

According to the Wood County Technical School website, “The Practical Nursing Program is accredited by the State Department of Education, and on the National level by the Council of Occupational Education. Upon successful completion of the twelve-month curriculum requirements, the student will be awarded a diploma and will be eligible to apply to complete the licensing examination to become a Licensed Practical Nurse.”

