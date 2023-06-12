The Toss Around: David Parsons

The Toss Around: David Parsons(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The starting quarterback for the Parkersburg Big Reds is returning for his second full year of starting at quarterback.

David Parsons made great strides as a passer in his first year as the full time starter for the Big Reds and he now enters his senior season with high hopes for his team.

The senior believes this is the year the Big Reds hit their stride and make a run at a state championship.

