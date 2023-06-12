W.V.S.S.A.C. announces Championship Cup winners for 2022-2023 school year

Williamstown Champs Cup
Williamstown Champs Cup(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission announced the winner of the champions cup for the 2022-2023 school year.

Winners of the cup are decided by overall grade throughout all sports seasons.

Champions Cup winners are as follows:

AAA GIRLS: Morgantown High School

AAA BOYS: Hurricane High School

AA GIRLS: Winfield High School

AA BOYS: Fairmont Senior High School

A GIRLS: Williamstown High School

A BOYS: Wheeling Central Catholic High School

The Williamstown girl’s sports teams were three time state champions this season in volleyball, cross country as well as track & field.

The Lady Yellowjackets also made post season runs in softball, basketball and a state semi-finals appearance in tennis with an individual state champion.

