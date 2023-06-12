W.V.S.S.A.C. announces Championship Cup winners for 2022-2023 school year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission announced the winner of the champions cup for the 2022-2023 school year.
Winners of the cup are decided by overall grade throughout all sports seasons.
Champions Cup winners are as follows:
AAA GIRLS: Morgantown High School
AAA BOYS: Hurricane High School
AA GIRLS: Winfield High School
AA BOYS: Fairmont Senior High School
A GIRLS: Williamstown High School
A BOYS: Wheeling Central Catholic High School
The Williamstown girl’s sports teams were three time state champions this season in volleyball, cross country as well as track & field.
The Lady Yellowjackets also made post season runs in softball, basketball and a state semi-finals appearance in tennis with an individual state champion.
