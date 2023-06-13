Adult day center aims to keep older adults happy and healthy

The O’Neill Center’s Adult Day Center offers activities and also has a nurse on site to monitor any health needs.
Research has linked social isolation and loneliness to higher risks for a variety of physical and mental conditions.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The O’Neill Center’s Adult Day Center offers a variety of services for older adults.

About 28 percent of older adults in the U.S. live alone. Research has linked social isolation and loneliness to higher risks for a variety of physical and mental conditions, according to the National Institute on Aging.

NIA also reports caregiving often results in chronic stress, which comprises caregiver’s health.

Robin Hawkins, with the center, said they offer engaging activities and also have a nurse on site to monitor any health needs.

“And they have the oversight, the medical oversight. We have community members and caregivers at home that don’t understand necessarily, or they live from day to day seeing their loved ones, so they don’t see the changes or recognize medical changes. With our oversight, we may be able to recognize that and notify physicians.”

The adult day center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Additional information about the day center can be found HERE

