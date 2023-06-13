The Amputee Center plans Amputee Fun Fest

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Amputee Center has been helping amputees living in the Mid-Ohio Valley since June 2019. “Our goal is to provide physical activity,” said executive director Cat Lang-Bigley And so, when we talk about an amputee, we want to do things that help them understand their balance and be able to move their bodies more freely.”

Lang-Bigley says they’re able to offer classes like aerial yoga and bungee fitness that people wouldn’t have access to otherwise in the area. And because they’re a grant funded nonprofit, they’re able to offer the classes at a low cost.

Lang-Bigley says helping their patients physically is only part of what they do. “We want to focus on the emotional support, the mental health side of it,” she said. “The peer support, bonding with someone who’s had a similar experience as them.”

She says working with amputees has given her some perspective about her own physical health and fitness.

“Every single day I come in here, you know, I walk in on my own two legs. And somebody who walks in on a prosthetic leg is doing more than me and pushing past physical goals. It’s hard to make an excuse, right? You’re like, okay, if they can do it I can do it.”

On July 22, the Amputee Center will be hosting an Amputee Fun Fest. Lang-Bigley says they’ll have keynote speakers and live music -- all the typical things you’d expect as a festival -- but with an amputee focus. “The focus is on them, but the whole community is invited to really be in awe of what an amputee can do with their life and with their body,” she said.

The event will offer educational resources for people dealing with limb loss.

Lang-Nigley said it will also help raise awareness of limb loss and the Amputee Center. More information about the event can be found at their website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.