Aspire program allows adults to gain high school diploma

MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center offers adults the opportunity to obtain a high school diploma. The new Aspire program at Washington County Career Center is open to Ohio natives who are 20 years old or older. This free program allows for participants to prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Not only are they able to prepare for the high school equivalency exam, but they can pursue a workforce credential through the Adult Diploma program as well.

When students begin the Aspire Program, they will complete paperwork, examine their learning styles, set goals, and take the initial Test of Adult Basic Education (TABE) assessments. The classes instruct on math, science, social studies, and reading. These examinations and tests help narrow down the best learning path and goal that is special for each person. The three pathways that a student can take to achieve high school education through the Aspire program include GED/HiSet, Adult Diploma Program, or the 22+ Credit recovery.

Students who pass high school equivalency tests are invited to the Aspire graduation ceremony to celebrate the achievement. Washington County Career Center has counseling services available to help connect those interested in the program and high school equivalency exams.

For more information on the program, visit https://www.thecareercenter.net/aspire.

