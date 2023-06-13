Belpre City Council votes down an addiction facility moratorium

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - An ordinance that would place a six month moratorium on establishing inpatient or outpatient addiction facilities (this would include sober living homes and recovery homes) was voted down on its first reading at Belpre City Council.

During public forum, a couple people voiced their support for the moratorium.

“I support the moratorium. We need to get in control of our zoning,” one woman said.

Another local said that he understands people’s concerns when it comes to where these facilities are in relation to residential areas.

Multiple people got up to voice their opposition to the ordinance as well.

One of those people is a woman who said she works for Marietta Memorial Hospital. She said that they see about 800 people per month in the E.R. who need services for addiction and mental health.

“You have three places now in Belpre that offer mental health. They don’t have enough room for people who already need services,” she said.

Another local said that she believes addiction facilities already have a lot of state guidelines to follow.

A couple council members spoke as well.

Lyndsay Dennis asked, “Do we need a moratorium to fix our current zoning issues or is that something that can be done regardless?”

The law director answered, saying that officials can discuss zoning issues and propose changes at anytime.

During the meeting, he also clarified that the moratorium would not impact facilities already here and operating.

City officials have previously expressed that this moratorium would give them time to do more research into the issue. The legislation stated that it would give the city more time to look into the impact of these facilities and to determine appropriate zoning.

Council members who voted against the moratorium were Lyndsay Dennis, Steve Null, John McClead, and Susan Abdella.

Alan Milhone was not present.

City officials confirmed that the moratorium would not have impacted Angel’s Harbor opening in town.

Angel’s Harbor owners told WTAP that the facility is on the outskirts of town, next to a trailer park.

For more background on the moratorium and Angel’s Harbor, click on the links below.

https://www.wtap.com/2023/06/07/belpre-committee-considers-moratorium-addiction-centers/

https://www.wtap.com/2023/05/23/people-pack-belpre-city-council-meeting-discuss-rehab-facility/

Also at city council, members voted to allow the city to apply for grants to make Belpre’s sewer plant meet EPA flood plane regulations.

Mayor Lorentz explained to WTAP that the city is modernizing the old plant and that, the rule is once you spend a certain amount of money on upgrades, you have to abide by EPA flood plane regulations.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.