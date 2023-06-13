Belpre committee discusses feral cat legislation

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre’s Rule Committee met to discuss an ordinance about feral cats.

Committee Chair Steve Null has been working on legislation to take care of what he describes as a big feral cat problem in Belpre.

The ordinance he’s drafted would have the City of Belpre enter into a contract with Save a Kitty Feral Cat Program.

Null said it would give the organization up to $10,000 to spay, neuter, vaccinate, and de-worm feral or roaming cats in the city. This contract would be for a period of one year.

Save a Kitty already works with Belpre cats. Null said this money would help them better organize in Belpre.

The drafted legislation was met with criticism from both locals and city officials.

Council Member Lyndsay Dennis questioned if there is a way to tell whether or not a cat brought in for services is actually a stray. She voiced that cat owners might take advantage of the program, pretending to bring in strays to avoid costs.

She also pointed out that the organization already does work in Belpre.

A local said that it didn’t seem like the best way to spend money while Belpre is looking to help its police department.

Multiple locals worried the money would go towards feeding feral and roaming cats, saying that this would exacerbate the issue in some neighborhoods. This was not in the written draft of legislation and Null confirmed with WTAP that the money would not be used for that.

