City of Marietta may purchase blighted property for clean-up

The City of Marietta is taking steps to purchase a blighted property that has stirred controversy in the city’s West Side for a number of years.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta is taking steps to purchase a blighted property that has stirred controversy in the city’s West Side for a number of years.

On Friday, Mayor Josh Slicher met with the owner of the property at 605 Pearl Street to present a real estate contract. Schlicher says that under the contract, the city would purchase the property from the owner and clean it up.

Between payment to the owner and the cost of cleaning the property, this will cost $55,000.

According to neighbors, the property has been a source of criminal activity and disruption in the neighborhood for years. It was condemned in 2019.

Marietta City Council must approve the real estate contract before any further steps are taken. They are expected to vote on a resolution to approve the contract on Thursday.

