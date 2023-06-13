Election preview in the city of St. Marys

Polling location for St Marys election
Polling location for St Marys election(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. the City of St. Marys will hold their municipal election.

On the ballot three wards in the city will have councilmen races.

For council ward I will host Timothy Henry who is running unopposed, for council ward II will be Lewis K. Houser running against Jason Schofield, for council ward III will be Christopher Feick running against Mike McGee.

There will also be a firefighter levy that if voted to pass will begin July 1,2024 and run through 2027.

Ward I will vote at St Marys City Hall, ward II will vote at the marina and ward III will vote at MOV Technical Institute.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg Pride Fest 2023
Parkersburg Pride hosts their fifth Pride Fest in City Park
The American Countess Riverboat arrived in Huntington around 11 a.m. Friday.
American Countess stops in Marietta on it’s way to Pittsburgh
Vehicle on I-77 goes over guardrail
Festival-goers experience "dino-roar" up close.
Coolville celebrates founder’s day
Elevate Wellness Vienna opens new location
Elevate Wellness Vienna opens new location

Latest News

WILLIAMSTOWN CHAMPIONS CUP
Jan Dils and Elpro holding an event for veterans on June 14th
Jan Dils and Elpro holding an event for veterans on June 14th
City of Marietta may purchase blighted property for clean-up
City of Marietta may purchase blighted property for clean-up
Ravenswood H.S. Football team speaks on Jaden Sayre
Ravenswood H.S. Football team speaks on Jaden Sayre
The Amputee Center plans Amputee Fun Fest
The Amputee Center plans Amputee Fun Fest