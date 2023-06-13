Election preview in the city of St. Marys

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. the City of St. Marys will hold their municipal election.

On the ballot three wards in the city will have councilmen races.

For council ward I will host Timothy Henry who is running unopposed, for council ward II will be Lewis K. Houser running against Jason Schofield, for council ward III will be Christopher Feick running against Mike McGee.

There will also be a firefighter levy that if voted to pass will begin July 1,2024 and run through 2027.

Ward I will vote at St Marys City Hall, ward II will vote at the marina and ward III will vote at MOV Technical Institute.

