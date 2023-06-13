Freedom Festival set to return to Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Freedom Festival is returning to Grand Central Mall in Vienna on June 30th.

The Friends of Vienna revived the Freedom festival in 2022 after a nearly forty-year stretch without the event.

Friends of Vienna president Jack Mathers says the festival will be adding to the momentum from last year’s event.

“A big variety of food vendors. We’ve added craft vendors that will be coming from all over and there’s some really nice crafts that people will be bringing. So, that’s to get people during the day walking through. We have a carnival that’s going to be coming here this year. We’ve added two nights of entertainment to it.”

The festival celebrating Independence Day features carnival rides, hot air balloon rides, and celebratory fireworks at the end of opening night.

The second day will open with a parade. A motorcycle show as well as West Virginia Batman and the Batmobile will also be featured.

Mathers said the music lineup has expanded as well.

“We’ve added a variety of music trying to reach out a little something for everybody. And just make it a festival where you can have fun, relax and you don’t have to spend a fortune at; the entertainments free.”

The festival will move to Spencers Landing in Vienna on July 2nd for a rodeo show. The rodeo includes bull riding, barrel racing and mechanical bull rides.

Schedule of Events:

June 30, 2023: 12PM Rides, Food & Craft Vendors; 5 – 6:30 PM Insured Sound; 5:15 PM Welcome/Opening Ceremony; 7 – 8:00 PM Huey Mack; 8:30 – 10:00 PM Tusk, Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band; 10:15 – 11:00 PM Fireworks

July 1, 2023: 10:00 AM Parade; 11:00 AM Carnival Rides, Food & Craft Vendors, Car & Motorcycle Show; 3 – 4:30 PM 249th Army Band of the West Virginia Army National Guard; 5 – 6:30 PM Sour Mash String Band; 7 – 8:00 PM Sarah Allison Turner; 7 – 9:00 PM Hot Air Balloon Rides; 8:30 – 10:00 PM Drake Milligan

July 2, 2023:: 7:00 PM Sebra Rodeo at Spencer’s Landing

