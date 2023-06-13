“Hidden Places - Secret Spaces” explores secret and historic Marietta

Hidden Places - Secret Spaces
Hidden Places - Secret Spaces(Carissa Koast)
By Sam Gottfried-News Intern
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Downtown Marietta is a beauty for everyone to enjoy, but what about what lies underneath the surface? Marietta Main Street has partnered with Paskawych Entertainment to bring back the beloved “Hidden Places-Secret Spaces.” On June 17th, from 1-5 p.m. This event allows for the public to venture off into historic areas of Marietta that they typically are not able to access. This self guided tour allows for people to explore the town freely where you can speak with actors in period piece clothing to tell you the secrets of our town.

Kevin Paskawych, co-owner of Paskawych Entertainment, had this to say about the wonder of this event, “Because it is just an amazing thing for locals for any tourists that come in to see it. Because it’s something different it’s something unique. We have this beautiful downtown and you can go into a restaurant and order a drink and order a burger or a pizza or whatever. Or you can go listen to a band, but what’s behind that? Or above? Or below? In some ways this is seeing the other side.”

The different places include secret rooms and history in the Mid-Ohio Valley Players Theatre, the Plumbers and Pipefitters building, the Masonic Temple, Green Acres of Marietta, the Betsey Mills, and The Vault. Additionally, restaurants and other businesses will be open for extra shopping and dining.

Check in for the event will be at the Armory from 12:30-2 p.m. For ticket purchasing and other additional information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hidden-places-secret-spaces-tickets-640658465717 or go to Marietta Main Street’s Facebook event.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident
Single vehicle accident on Staunton Turnpike early Tuesday morning
Sharon A. Wingrove
Obituary: Wingrove, Sharon A.
Obituary: Burdine, Alisa Dawn
City of Marietta may purchase blighted property for clean-up
City of Marietta may purchase blighted property for clean-up
Ravenswood H.S. Football team speaks on Jaden Sayre
Ravenswood H.S. Football team speaks on Jaden Sayre

Latest News

Officials say broadband expansion will benefit area
Officials say broadband expansion will benefit area
Ohio legislature considers bill to make some childcare products more affordable
Ohio legislature considers bill to make some childcare products more affordable
Ohio legislature considers bill to make some childcare products more affordable
Ohio lawmakers consider a “Parents Bill of Rights”
Ohio lawmakers consider a “Parents Bill of Rights”
Williamstown resident first American to win Miss Teen Universal