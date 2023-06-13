“Hidden Places - Secret Spaces” explores secret and historic Marietta

MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Downtown Marietta is a beauty for everyone to enjoy, but what about what lies underneath the surface? Marietta Main Street has partnered with Paskawych Entertainment to bring back the beloved “Hidden Places-Secret Spaces.” On June 17th, from 1-5 p.m. This event allows for the public to venture off into historic areas of Marietta that they typically are not able to access. This self guided tour allows for people to explore the town freely where you can speak with actors in period piece clothing to tell you the secrets of our town.

Kevin Paskawych, co-owner of Paskawych Entertainment, had this to say about the wonder of this event, “Because it is just an amazing thing for locals for any tourists that come in to see it. Because it’s something different it’s something unique. We have this beautiful downtown and you can go into a restaurant and order a drink and order a burger or a pizza or whatever. Or you can go listen to a band, but what’s behind that? Or above? Or below? In some ways this is seeing the other side.”

The different places include secret rooms and history in the Mid-Ohio Valley Players Theatre, the Plumbers and Pipefitters building, the Masonic Temple, Green Acres of Marietta, the Betsey Mills, and The Vault. Additionally, restaurants and other businesses will be open for extra shopping and dining.

Check in for the event will be at the Armory from 12:30-2 p.m. For ticket purchasing and other additional information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hidden-places-secret-spaces-tickets-640658465717 or go to Marietta Main Street’s Facebook event.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.