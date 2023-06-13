Jan Dils and Elpro holding an event for veterans on June 14th

Two community businesses are partnering together for an event honoring veterans.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jan Dils Attorneys at Law and Elpro are coming together for a free community event honoring veterans.

The event will be at Parkersburg high school this Wednesday starting at six in the evening.

“And I think even in addition to that sort of main focus, we we’ve gone for really sort of a community event that invites anyone, not just veterans, but there’s going to be food, live music. And so we’ve sort of tried to make it a full evening feature, something for something for everyone in the household or in the community to enjoy, even leading up to the main speaking event,” Jan Dils chief information officer, Eric Hillyard-Poling said.

Officials with both groups say the event will look to honor veterans from all forces. And will even feature entertainment and a guest speaker in Major General Christopher Sharpsten.

“I think what they can expect is definitely a motivational speech from General Sharpsten also highlighting the role and importance of veterans. But also talking about his role and his leadership as well, which is very important,” Elpro president and chief executive officer, Micalyn Harris said.

Event officials say there will be light food and live music. At 7 p.m. Major General Sharpsten will be speaking. The event is free to attend and anyone is allowed to attend.

