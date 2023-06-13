Man arrested in Marietta on drugs charges, receiving stolen property

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Detectives responded to Sandhill Road, Marietta Township, to execute a search warrant at Charles Haught III’s home on June 12, 2023.

Six months earlier, on Jan. 12, 2023, Sgt. McConnell responded to Highland Ridge Road, Muskingum Township, in reference to the theft of a wood chipper belonging to Asplundh Tree Service. Camera footage was available, however, the only description of the vehicle was a white truck, an unknown make, model, and license plate.

Detectives met with Marietta Police officer on Feb. 15, 2023, regarding a possible suspect in this case, as they had been investigating stolen dump trailer(s). Officers had been working a stolen dump trailer case from Feb. 1, 2023. Officers were able to identify a possible suspect from a suspect vehicle.

Det. Dolly obtained search warrants and was able to view messages between Charles Edward Haught III and another person. This person had sent a photograph to Haught on Jan. 30th of a Moritz dump trailer, inquiring if he wanted to buy the trailer.

Detectives observed a black dump trailer, similar to the Marietta PD stolen trailer, in the yard at Haught’s home on June 12, 2023. Photographs observed by detectives were consistent with the markings on the trailer at that home.

Detectives secured a search warrant and responded to Sandhill Road, Marietta Township to execute the warrant. The aforementioned Moritz dump trailer was confirmed to be the stolen dump trailer in the Marietta Police case.

Haught was interviewed in reference to the trailer and confirmed the trailer was his. Haught originally lied and said he bought the trailer in 2022 from a subject in Gallipolis, Ohio. However, Haught eventually confirmed he traded some items to the aforementioned subject for the trailer.

Detectives searched the 2003 GMC Envoy looking for items mentioned in the original search warrants. A black pouch was located which contained marijuana, suspected shrooms, a large clear rock (suspected meth, and several bags of white powder. The search was concluded and the vehicle was secured and towed by WCSO.

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and the bag containing a bulk amount of clear rock, testing positive for meth was found to weigh 26.7 grams and was taken as evidence.

Haught was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail charged with one count of trafficking in drugs, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of receiving stolen property.

Haught appeared in Marietta Municipal Court on June 13, 2023 and is in the Washington County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

