Marietta finance committee discusses what to do with the last of the ARPA funds

A Marietta committee looks into how to spend the city's last bit of ARPA funds.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta’s finance committee met to discuss what to do with the last of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.

According to Committee Chair Mike Scales, the city has $9.7 million left to spend.

The committee discussed four projects they are looking to use those ARPA funds for.

One would expand the fire station. Another would be the new 9-1-1 center. The third would upgrade existing tennis courts at Gold Star Park. And the fourth would be expanding the public works department’s garage.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis J. Parsons
Obituary: Parsons, Travis J.
The American Countess Riverboat arrived in Huntington around 11 a.m. Friday.
American Countess stops in Marietta on it’s way to Pittsburgh
Daniel Ray Watson
Obituary: Watson, Daniel Ray
Obituary: Burdine, Alisa Dawn
Sharon A. Wingrove
Obituary: Wingrove, Sharon A.

Latest News

Belpre City Council voted down a drug facility moratorium.
Belpre City Council votes down an addiction facility moratorium
A Belpre committee discusses a feral cat ordinance.
Belpre committee discusses feral cat legislation
Car crash on Emerson Avenue stalls traffic
Jan Dils and Elpro holding an event for veterans on June 14th