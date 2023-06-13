Marietta finance committee discusses what to do with the last of the ARPA funds
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta’s finance committee met to discuss what to do with the last of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.
According to Committee Chair Mike Scales, the city has $9.7 million left to spend.
The committee discussed four projects they are looking to use those ARPA funds for.
One would expand the fire station. Another would be the new 9-1-1 center. The third would upgrade existing tennis courts at Gold Star Park. And the fourth would be expanding the public works department’s garage.
