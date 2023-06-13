Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2023
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame inducted it’s 25th class on Saturday, as ten esteemed members were selected for the class of 2023.
The inductees were honored at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna, as each inductee took turns sharing some moments with the people in attendance on their storied careers.
The Class of 2023 for the Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame is as follows:
Terry Smith - Football & Baseball coach, Williamstown High School
Scott Stephens - Basketball coach, Parkersburg South High School
Don Fosselman - Boys Soccer coach, Parkersburg High School
Elizabeth Tokodi - Basketball & Volleyball player, Parkersburg Catholic High School
Traci Cox - Basketball player, St. Marys High School
Liz Price - Basketball player, Williamstown High School
Mike Sheppard - Wrestler and Boxer, Wirt County High School
Tammy Spence - Basketball player, Warren High School
Katie Robets - Soccer player, Parkersburg High School
Kathy Schalitz - Motorsports, Fort Frye High School
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.