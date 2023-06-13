Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2023

Ten athletes and coaches were inducted in to the Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023
Ten athletes and coaches were inducted in to the Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame inducted it’s 25th class on Saturday, as ten esteemed members were selected for the class of 2023.

The inductees were honored at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna, as each inductee took turns sharing some moments with the people in attendance on their storied careers.

The Class of 2023 for the Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame is as follows:

Terry Smith - Football & Baseball coach, Williamstown High School

Scott Stephens - Basketball coach, Parkersburg South High School

Don Fosselman - Boys Soccer coach, Parkersburg High School

Elizabeth Tokodi - Basketball & Volleyball player, Parkersburg Catholic High School

Traci Cox - Basketball player, St. Marys High School

Liz Price - Basketball player, Williamstown High School

Mike Sheppard - Wrestler and Boxer, Wirt County High School

Tammy Spence - Basketball player, Warren High School

Katie Robets - Soccer player, Parkersburg High School

Kathy Schalitz - Motorsports, Fort Frye High School

