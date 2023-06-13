Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority proposes service cuts - Public hearing coming up

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority is proposing a temporary reduction in service due to a lack of bus operators.

General Manager Mike Kesterson said this would impact the Pike Street and Jefferson run. They currently run on the hour and the half hour. They are proposing to cut the half hour run.

Kesterson hopes the reduction in service doesn’t last long.

“It’s just a matter of getting more operators hired and, as soon as we get probably three operators back, hired, and trained, we will go back to the half hour service again,” he said.

The transit authority is holding two public forums on their proposal on June 19th. The first will run from 10am to 11 at 520 Juliana Street in the transit authority’s conference room. The second meeting will be at the Vienna Public Library from 2pm to 3. There you can share your opinion, which will be shared with the board of directors, who will vote on the proposal.

