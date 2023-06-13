Obituary: DePace, Valerie Hanger

Valerie DePace (Hanger) passed away on 12 June 2023, a few weeks shy of her 99th birthday. Born on 6 August, 1924, to Adam and Mary Slezak, in Coraopolis, PA, Valerie met her first husband, James Hanger, there and, after their wedding, moved to Marietta, OH. She remained there after the passing of James in 1985, and then moved back to Coraopolis in 1992, her true and forever home.

At the age of 75, Valerie married an old high school friend, Mr. Valentine Depace, who brought her happiness and joy until his passing in 2014. They spent their years together traveling and enjoying each other’s company. She spent the next few years rotating among her children’s abodes and enjoying her grandchildren. Valerie was a resident of the Annapolitan Assisted Living Facility in Annapolis, MD until her passing.

Valerie was a devoted wife and mother and fierce advocate for her family. Her firstborn (William Hanger) died at childbirth, surviving in her memory. She is survived by her children, Linda Hanger, James Hanger (Terry), and Valerie Sammet and six grandchildren. In addition, she has two surviving stepsons, Paul and Ron DePace (Renee), three step-grandchildren and one great step-grandchild.

She was a great mother to her children. Encouraging, teaching, sharing and caring, she was the driving force for all their successes.

Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday at R.D. Copeland Funeral Home, Coraopolis. Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, St. Joseph Church in Coraopolis. She will be interred in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Moon Township with her first husband James and their son, William.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, Marietta, Ohio, is honored to serve Valerie’s family and offers online condolences by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

