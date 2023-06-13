Obituary: Pickens, Tanya A.

Tanya A. Pickens, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.

She was born August 27, 1952 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late June and Carl Pickens.

Tanya is survived by her daughter, Carla Morton; three grandchildren, Andy, Alex and Jacob; two great-grandchildren, Addy and Ryder; three sisters, Teri Meredith, Annette Liotti and Angie Northcraft; two brothers, Kevin Pickens and Jamie Pickens; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Tanya was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Elder; and two brothers, Randy and Vance Pickens.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Preacher Dwight McClure officiating. Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00 am-12:00 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.

