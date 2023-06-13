Obituary: Varner, Tammy Marie

Tammy Marie (Bennett) Varner slipped away to take her place among the brightest stars in the early morning hours of June 9, 2023.

Tammy, 59, of Glenville, was born on March 18, 1964, in Grantsville to Janice and Delmas Rexroad, who preceded her in death. She attended Calhoun County High School, class of 1982, and was a supporter of the upgrades happening to the old schoolhouse in Grantsville.

Early in life, she married Adrian Smith, who preceded her in death, and together they had a son, Jason, who survives at his home in Glenville.

As life changed directions, Tammy was married to Robert Varner, who also preceded her in death, and she began working at Family Dollar. She loved her customers and enjoyed her time working with the public. You would always be greeted with a smile when you walked into the store if she was working.

When Tammy’s health began to decline, she reluctantly made the decision to leave Family Dollar to spend more time with her fluffy orange cat, King, and her granddaughters, Maci andEnslee.

Sleepovers at Grammy Tammy’s were a favorite for the girls, starting with a trip to the store for snacks then an evening of playing hair and make-up salon followed by a dance party and finally going to sleep way past bedtime.

Tammy will be missed by many friends, but none will miss her more than King and her granddaughters.

In addition to her son and granddaughters, she is survived by her sister, Jeanette, and brothers, Ralph and Steve.

Meeting her among the stars were her mother, husband, father, brother, Alvie, and grandson, Wiatt.

The family of Tammy would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Genesis in Glenville, Gilmer County Ambulance Service, and all of those who made an impact on her life.

Per her request, Tammy will be cremated and no services will be held. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted by the Varner family with carrying out Tammy’s wishes. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

