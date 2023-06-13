Officials say broadband expansion will benefit area

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expanding broadband funding for unserved and underserved locations in the state.

This update to Gov. Justice’s “Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy” will expand eligibility to over 270 thousand unserved locations in the state. This will be an increase of more than 80 thousand locations now eligible for broadband funding.

Parkersburg development director, Ryan Barber said this expansion will be vital in helping many people in the area.

“Anytime you can provide equitable access to broadband. I mean 10, 15 years ago, this might have not been a necessity but it truly is. You can’t go a day in some cases. Especially if you’re going to school or furthering your education or working or going back to school. I mean that’s going to impact every part of so many individuals’ lives. So, having high-quality access to broadband is critical to Parkersburg and surrounding counties,” Barber said.

Barber said this plan can also help bring in more people to the area.

“So, we all know that the cost of living is more affordable in West Virginia and Parkersburg. So, bringing folks in that maybe working remote in surrounding states or in other parts of the country, coming into Parkersburg I think is a good tool to recruit top talent, young talent, educated talent. And showcase what we have to offer in West Virginia,” Barber said.

This funding will be allocated to states under the “Infrastructure and Jobs Investment Act” and “Broadband Access Equity and Deployment Program” through the “Federal Communications Commission.”

The additional locations were identified through several methods developed and utilized by the West Virginia Office of Broadband. Individual West Virginians were provided tools to report their broadband availability and location information to the FCC.

Additionally, the Office of Broadband consulted with broadband carriers and cellular companies to refine location and technology data.

Finally, the Office of Broadband conducted onsite field inspections in targeted areas. This effort by the Justice Administration’s Office of Broadband will result in millions of additional federal dollars for the expansion of broadband in West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.