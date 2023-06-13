Ohio lawmakers consider a “Parents Bill of Rights”

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill proponents say will make Ohio schools more transparent.

Ohio House Bill 8 would enact a “Parents Bill of Rights” that requires public schools to encourage more parental involvement in schools. “It’s a common sense bill that simply acknowledges the fundamental role that parents play in the life of their children,” said the bill’s lead sponsor, Rep. D.J. Swearingen (R - Dist. 89). “It’s statistically undeniable that when parents are involved in their kids’ lives, kids succeed. And when Ohio kids succeed, then Ohio’s future is bright.”

The bill would prohibit school personnel like teachers and counselors from encouraging students to withhold information about their well-being from their parents. It would also require schools to notify parents about sexually explicit instructional materials in classrooms, among other changes.

Proponents of the bill have testified that it would correct issues of schools failing to report mental health issues experienced by students to their parents.

“When schools withhold information from us, they steal our opportunity to show our kids unconditional love and support, which is the one thing our kids need the most,” said Lisa Breedlove Chaffee, who testified as a proponent on the behalf of Parents Rights in Education. “We do not, I repeat, we do not, co-parent with the government.”

Critics of the legislation say that it will contribute to adversarial relationships between teachers and parents over curriculum materials and school policies. “Fostering such conflict is more likely to lead to further targeting of marginalized students or populations in our skills, book bans, and censorship,” said Jeff Wensing, who spoke for the Ohio Education Association. “House Bill 8 does not help students or address the real issues facing our public schools.”

Some criticism focuses on an amendment to the bill introduced in the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee. The introduced text of the bill permitted teachers to withhold information about a students’ well-being from a parent if they had cause to believe sharing that information would lead to abuse or neglect from the parent or guardian. The amendment removes that clarification, leading some to suggest the bill could require teachers to reveal information to parents that could put some students -- particularly LGBTQ+ students -- at risk of harm.

