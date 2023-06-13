Ohio legislature considers bill to make some childcare products more affordable

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - A bill under consideration in the Ohio House of Representatives could make it easier for families to afford necessary childcare products.

Ohio House Bill 118 would exempt some child care products from state sales and use tax, including diapers, car seats, crips, and strollers.

Proponents for the bill point to other states that have passed similar legislation. Representative Nick Santucci, a sponsor of the bill, says exempting these products from sales and use tax would ease the burden of inflation on families. He also suggests that a bill like this could encourage new families to relocate to Ohio to raise their families.

“Exempting baby care essentials like diapers from sales and use tax is a no-brainer,” he said before the House Ways and Means Committee. “We should strive to make Ohio the number one state in America to raise a family, and passing this bill will be a major step towards that goal.”

House Bill 118 has received supportive testimony from organizations including the March of Dimes and the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The bill is currently being considered by the House Ways and Means Committee.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.