Ravenswood H.S. Football team speaks on Jaden Sayre

After the hit and run in early June which put Ravenswood resident, Jaden Sayre in the hospital, much of the community is showing its support for him.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - On June 2nd, Jaden Sayre got into a head-on collision with a vehicle while he was on his motorcycle.

Ravenswood high school football head coach, Eric Hupp said he knew it was Jaden when he got the alert about the hit and run.

“Text comes across Jackson County discussion page. ‘19-year old head-on motorcycle.’ And it was the weirdest thing I ever had,” Hupp said. “I looked at my wife and I said, ‘Oh my God. I bet you it’s Jaden.’ I don’t know why. I just had a gut feeling it was Jaden. Few minutes later, we get confirmation, Jaden’s involved in a hit and run. Somebody hit him on his motorcycle. My heart just sunk.”

Jaden suffered many broken bones from the wreck. Including his femur, pelvis and tibia.

But Coach Hupp says he knows how determined Jaden is to getting back on the football field for Hocking College, despite some believing his playing days are over.

“You know, I’ve known this kid since third grade. He’s been kind of my kid and I’m telling you, he’s the toughest kid in the world. I wouldn’t count him out on never playing football again,” Hupp said. “Just being honest with you. He’s that tough a kid. You know he’s already trying to stand up and walk on one leg. The stuff that that kid will do will amaze people. And I wouldn’t count him out on not playing college football yet.”

One of Jaden’s former teammates, Jacob Burgess says its Jaden’s optimism getting him through his recovery.

“I think it is. Because he wants to get better. He wants to be on that football field next year for Hocking College,” Burgess said. “I think it’s one hundred percent something that goes into it.”

Burgess says he is happy to see the community coming together for Jaden when he needs it most.

“I mean, I think it’s a great thing to see everyone supporting him,” Burgess said. “It really shows you that Ravenswood football is a family and that everybody is here for everybody. And to support everyone.”

There will be a prayer vigil for Jaden at Riverfront Park on Friday at 6 p.m.

