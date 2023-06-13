Single vehicle accident on Staunton Turnpike early Tuesday morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A single vehicle accident happened on Staunton Turnpike early Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 4:30 a.m.

There is limited information available at this time.

Just before 5 a.m. there were limited vehicles at the scene with crews in route.

Wirt County Sheriff’s Department, Elizabeth Volunteer Fire Department, and Camden Clark Ambulance Services responded to the scene.

