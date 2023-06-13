Single vehicle crash in St. Marys results in two injuries

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday at 8:26 a.m. the St Marys police department was called with reports of a single car accident south of Willow Island Baptist.

During the time of the crash there were two people in the car one male and one female. The male who was driving the vehicle was taken to Camden Clark with minor injuries and the passenger was taken by helicopter to Charleston General and was later transferred to the CAMC women and children’s hospital.

It was determined that the single vehicle swerved off the road and ran over an embankment.

WVSP say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved with the crash but the investigation is still currently underway.

As we learn more information about the crash from Saturday we will continue to update you.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.