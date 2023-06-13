St Marys sees low election numbers due to early voting

St Marys election numbers
St Marys election numbers(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - St Marys municipal election has seen low election day numbers due to the amount of early voters.

This year in just Ward I alone St Marys officials saw over 50 early voters which they think resulted in only seeing nine voters come out the first six hours of voting.

On the ballot this year there will be three different running’s for councilmen and a firefighter levy that will run from 2024-2027.

WTAP will have updates on the results of the election tonight.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident
Single vehicle accident on Staunton Turnpike early Tuesday morning
Sharon A. Wingrove
Obituary: Wingrove, Sharon A.
Obituary: Burdine, Alisa Dawn
City of Marietta may purchase blighted property for clean-up
City of Marietta may purchase blighted property for clean-up
Ravenswood H.S. Football team speaks on Jaden Sayre
Ravenswood H.S. Football team speaks on Jaden Sayre

Latest News

Officials say broadband expansion will benefit area
Officials say broadband expansion will benefit area
Ohio legislature considers bill to make some childcare products more affordable
Ohio legislature considers bill to make some childcare products more affordable
Ohio legislature considers bill to make some childcare products more affordable
Ohio lawmakers consider a “Parents Bill of Rights”
Ohio lawmakers consider a “Parents Bill of Rights”
Williamstown resident first American to win Miss Teen Universal