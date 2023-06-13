St Marys sees low election numbers due to early voting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - St Marys municipal election has seen low election day numbers due to the amount of early voters.

This year in just Ward I alone St Marys officials saw over 50 early voters which they think resulted in only seeing nine voters come out the first six hours of voting.

On the ballot this year there will be three different running’s for councilmen and a firefighter levy that will run from 2024-2027.

WTAP will have updates on the results of the election tonight.

