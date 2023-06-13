U.S. 50, Blennerhassett Bridge ramp temporarily closed
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – The U.S. 50 West ramp off Blennerhassett Bridge is closed on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
The ramp is only closed that day until 3 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation Southeastern Ohio District 10.
The U.S. 50 West ramp is closed due to bridge sealing.
There is a detour on SR 7 North to U.S. 50 to SR 618 to U.S. 50.
