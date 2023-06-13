U.S. 50, Blennerhassett Bridge ramp temporarily closed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – The U.S. 50 West ramp off Blennerhassett Bridge is closed on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The ramp is only closed that day until 3 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation Southeastern Ohio District 10.

The U.S. 50 West ramp is closed due to bridge sealing.

There is a detour on SR 7 North to U.S. 50 to SR 618 to U.S. 50.

