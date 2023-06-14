Annual Kickin’ Summer Bash is this weekend

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - The annual Kickin’ Summer Bash is taking place this weekend.

Pomeroy will be filled with music and fun for families along the river.

Saturday afternoon will be geared towards the kids with several events planned between noon and 5 p.m.

Event Organizer Brenda Roush shared more about one event for the kids.

“It seems like each year we get more kids to come. They just decorate the sidewalk along the river with their artistic talent. It’s just so much fun because it lasts so long. People get to see their creative little minds at work in the chalk drawing contest,” said Roush.

Along with activities for the kids there will be a car show Friday evening and a lighted boat parade Saturday at dusk.

Several artists will be preforming Friday and Saturday evenings.

For more information on the events as well as who is singing, you can visit Kickin’ Summer Bash - Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.