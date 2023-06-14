Class “A” All-State Baseball teams announced in W. Va.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
On Wednesday, the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association voted on and released the all-state teams for Class A baseball in the Mountain State. Many Mid-Ohio Valley area athletes were featured on the teams.
FIRST TEAM:
Maxwell Molessa - Infielder, Williamstown
Ty Walton - Pitcher, Tyler Consolidated
Zade Billings - Catcher, Tyler Consolidated
Jayden Helmick - Outfielder, Tyler Consolidated (captain)
SECOND TEAM:
Parker Schramm - Infielder, Williamstown
Anthony Anglin - Catcher, Ravenswood
Quentin Owens - Infielder, Ritchie County
Caleb Sutton - Utility, Doddridge County
HONORABLE MENTION:
Braydin Coleman - Williamstown
Josiah DeMoss - St. Marys
Sam Miller - St. Marys
Evan Swain - Ravenswood
Aiden Eddy - Doddridge County
Luke Rokisky - Doddridge County
Cole Winnell - Wirt County
Ethan Clark - Tyler Consolidated
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.