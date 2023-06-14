Class “A” All-State Baseball teams announced in W. Va.

Williamstown's Maxwell Molessa made first team all-state in Class A(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

On Wednesday, the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association voted on and released the all-state teams for Class A baseball in the Mountain State. Many Mid-Ohio Valley area athletes were featured on the teams.

FIRST TEAM:

Maxwell Molessa - Infielder, Williamstown

Ty Walton - Pitcher, Tyler Consolidated

Zade Billings - Catcher, Tyler Consolidated

Jayden Helmick - Outfielder, Tyler Consolidated (captain)

SECOND TEAM:

Parker Schramm - Infielder, Williamstown

Anthony Anglin - Catcher, Ravenswood

Quentin Owens - Infielder, Ritchie County

Caleb Sutton - Utility, Doddridge County

HONORABLE MENTION:

Braydin Coleman - Williamstown

Josiah DeMoss - St. Marys

Sam Miller - St. Marys

Evan Swain - Ravenswood

Aiden Eddy - Doddridge County

Luke Rokisky - Doddridge County

Cole Winnell - Wirt County

Ethan Clark - Tyler Consolidated

