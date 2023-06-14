Crews responded to four-vehicle crash in Downtown Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A four-vehicle crash Wednesday morning led to slight congestion for some drivers in Downtown Parkersburg.

Around 9:14 a.m. the call came in of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of 5th Street and Juliana Street, according to officials at the scene.

A truck was traveling west on 5th Street and appears to have ran a red light, according to Parkersburg Police Lieutenant Edelen. This caused the truck to hit three vehicles traveling north on Juliana Street as they proceeded through the green light.

Lt. Edelen says no one was transported to the hospital.

Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and Camden Clark Ambulance services responded to the scene.

