Man wins $25K with $5 lottery ticket in Elkins

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has won the grand prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket in Randolph County.

Nathan C. won $25,000 by playing a 5X Lucky scratch-off lottery ticket, the West Virginia Lottery announced on Wednesday.

Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased for $5 at Walmart in Elkins.

$25,000 is the largest prize that can be won with the 5X Lucky scratch-off ticket.

