Musician Bret Michaels to headline opening night for Adelphia’s summer concert series

MARIETTA (WTAP) - Musician Bret Michaels will be performing in Marietta on June 22nd.

Poison lead singer Bret Michaels will headline the opening night of Adelphia Music Hall’s Summer Concert Series.

Entertainment and promotions director Ric Derubeis shared the thought process around the decision.

“The idea of the Adelphia Summer Concert Series is to blow your mind a little bit and create some fear of missing out. You have a guy in Bret Michaels that toured last year with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, his band Poison and Joan Jett; and a lot of people from our region maybe don’t have the resources to travel to Columbus, Cleveland or Pittsburgh to see an entertainer with how many mega top ten hits like Bret Michaels.

The outdoor concert series was created in 2021 to help bring live music back to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Since, the series has featured acts such as Everclear, Billy Bob Thorton and Paul Wall.

Derubeis said the concert is a great way to drive outside dollars into the local economy.

“The dollars that come into our community that are infused into hotels, restaurants and convivence stores really do matter. So, when you have that flux of people coming in, it’s a win for everybody.”

Kingfish Ingram and Craig Morgan will also hit the stage on opening weekend.

More artists will be announced by the music hall in the coming weeks.

Additional information can be found HERE

