Obituary: Steele, Christina Lynn

Christina Lynn Steele
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christina Lynn Steele, 54, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark in Parkersburg, WV.

She was born March 9, 1969 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Earnest Steele and Wendy (McCloy) Steele of Pennsboro, WV.  Christina greatly enjoyed being a loving homemaker for her family.  She worked at the former Long John Silvers of Parkersburg, WV and as a cook at Pressley Ridge of Wood County.  Most of all, Christina enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children, Amber Yost (Andrew) of Harrisville, WV; William Lester, Jr. of Harrisville, WV; Dale Lester of Pennsboro, WV; Anna Lester of Pennsboro, WV; grandchildren, Breanna Lester, Christopher Lester, Emma Wickham, Andrea Yost, and her brothers, Earnest Steele Jr. (Sheila) of Pullman, WV; Jason Steele (Debra) of Pennsboro, WV, and Joseph Steele of Pennsboro, WV.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lee and Mollie Steele and Alpha and Wilma McCloy.

Visitation will take place on Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV from 6pm-8pm.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

