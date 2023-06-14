One dead and one in critical condition following second Ritchie County crash Sunday

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A second deadly crash occurred on Sunday in Ritchie County and involved three vehicles.

Around 4 p.m. the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head on collision between a Toyota Sedan and a Harley Davidson Trike on route 16.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the Toyota driven by Noah Siers, age 31, of Harrisville was traveling north when he struck a guardrail and entered the southbound lane.

When Siers entered the southbound lane he collided head on with the trike causing the driver and passenger of the trike to be ejected.

The passenger identified as Lora Mitchell, age 67, of Harrisville and driver Thomas Mitchell, age 70, of Harrisville were both transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center.

L. Mitchell was eventually pronounced deceased and T. Mitchell was flown to Ruby where he is in stable but critical condition.

Deputies later found out that the Toyota hit a vehicle causing minor damages prior to hitting the trike.

Agencies that responded include Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office, Ritchie County EMS, Harrisville Fire Department, Pennsboro Fire Department, and Ellenboro Fire Department.

